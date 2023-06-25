More than 4,500 motorcycles pass through Padma Bridge everyday: Bridge authority

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 09:52 am

According to the Padma Bridge authority, a total of 293, 282 motorcycles crossed the bridge from 20 April to till 23 June. In addition, a total of Tk29,328,200 was collected in tolls

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

On average, 4,500 motorcycles have been plying the Padma Multipurpose Bridge since the tho-wheeler vehicle was allowed to use the megastructure more than two months ago, said bridge authority. 

A total of 293, 282 motorcycles crossed the bridge from 20 April to till 23 June. In addition, the toll collected from these motorcycles was Tk29,328,200, Padma Bridge Site Office Additional Director Md Amirul Haider Chowdhury told The Business Standard. 

After the bridge was opened for motorcycles last April, the bridge was separated into lanes with ropes. At present, even though there is no separator, motorcycles are crossing the bridge along the designated lane.

One year of Padma Bridge: Commuters praise hassle-free journey to southern Bangladesh

"I work as an associate of my elder brother's business in Dhaka. I have to visit home 1-2 times a week for various needs. I can quickly go through the bridge now. I try to follow the rules. I hope motorcycles are never banned on Padma Bridges again," said a motorcyclist named Jibon Sarkar. 

Another motorcyclist named Md Ashraf said the same thing.

"Now, I travel to Dhaka regularly because the motorcycle is allowed to run," he said. 

Bazlur Rahman, in charge of Mawa Traffic Police, said, "We are working round-the-clock to ensure that the traffic rules are being followed. A total of 265 motorcyclists have been fined for violating the rules till 22 June. Most of them were fined for not maintaining the designated lane and overspeeding." 

