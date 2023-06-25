One year of Padma Bridge: Commuters praise hassle-free journey to southern Bangladesh

Even a year ago, travelling in the southern part of the country would mean relying on ferries to cross the river Padma, the biggest obstacle was when the night fell. However, the Padma Bridge has changed everything.

As the first anniversary of the megastructure is being celebrated, commuters say Padma Bridge has made travelling easy - both during day and night.

A motorcyclist named Jibon Sarkar, who was travelling from Dhaka to Shariatpur said, "I work at my brother's business in Dhaka. I visit home 1-2 times a week for various needs. I can easily travel between Dhaka and my home using the bridge now. I try to follow the rules to drive within the speed limit."

Md Ashraf, another motorcyclist, said the same thing.

"I travel to Dhaka regularly because motorcycles are now allowed to run on the bridge. I travel even for small needs, because now there is no suffering. Motorcycle travel is affordable, commuting has also become easier. Several others said the same thing. According to them, those who still defy the rules should be careful."

Sanjana Akhter Ratri, a university student studying in Dhaka, said, "I will go to Shivchar in Madaripur. The university is closed so going early. We had to wait for 12-13 hours at the Shimulia Ghat area before the Padma Bridge. Then had to cross using a launch, ferry or speedboat and had to pay extra at times. Now I can go home in two hours, no suffering. Padma Bridge is a blessing for people who live across the river Padma."

Truck driver Majid has arrived from Faridpur and will go to Dhaka.

"I am delivering twelve cows to a cattle market in Dhaka. I deliver cows every year. Earlier, trucks had to wait at Banglabazar Ghat for ferries. Now I am travelling directly through the Padma Bridge."

Bus owner Roman Mia said that earlier buses used to ply on Dhaka-Mawa Road up to only Dhaka Mawa Ghat.

"Passengers arriving from Dhaka had to wait for the ferry. Many times we also had to wait in the Ghat area. But now our car buses run on Dhaka-Kuakata and Dhaka-Barisal routes. We don't have to wait anywhere. For that, the buses can come and go on time. Padma Bridge is a blessing for passengers bound for southern Bangladesh," he said.

Padma Bridge North Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Alamgir Hossain said, "Day and night police are working to ensure security on the Padma Bridge and manpower has been increased. We are giving utmost importance to Padma Bridge security. The number of police patrols has been increased both at night and also during the day."

"Law enforcement forces are on special duty at night for ensuring traffic order and the safety of passengers. Drivers are urged to be careful to avoid accidents. Meanwhile, the automatic toll system (OTC) will be launched soon at the toll plaza," said Padma Bridge Site Office Additional Director Md Amirul Haider Chowdhury.

In the first year, Padma Bridge's daily toll collection was more than Tk2.10 core. At the end of the year, a total of around Tk800 crores had been collected in tolls.