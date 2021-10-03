Fines worth Tk38,500 realised under bus route rationalisation

Two mobile courts under the bus route rationalisation initiative have realised fines of Tk38,500 in 12 cases in the capital over violation of traffic rules.

Dhaka North Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Executive Magistrate Fakhrul Islam conducted the mobile courts at the Basila Bridge area of Mohammadpur on Sunday.

Motakabbir Ahmed fined three vehicles Tk25,000 for not having a route permit, tax token and fitness certificate while Fakhrul Islam realised Tk13,500 fines in nine cases.

Among others, Dhaka North Chief Property Officer Mohammad Mozammel Haque and BRTA Deputy Director (Enforcement) Mohammad Hemayet Uddin were present during the drives.