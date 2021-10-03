Fines worth Tk38,500 realised under bus route rationalisation

Transport

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 08:41 pm

Related News

Fines worth Tk38,500 realised under bus route rationalisation

Dhaka North Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed and BRTA Executive Magistrate Fakhrul Islam conducted the mobile courts at the Basila Bridge area of Mohammadpur

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 08:41 pm
Fines worth Tk38,500 realised under bus route rationalisation

Two mobile courts under the bus route rationalisation initiative have realised fines of Tk38,500 in 12 cases in the capital over violation of traffic rules.

Dhaka North Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Executive Magistrate Fakhrul Islam conducted the mobile courts at the Basila Bridge area of Mohammadpur on Sunday.

Motakabbir Ahmed fined three vehicles Tk25,000 for not having a route permit, tax token and fitness certificate while Fakhrul Islam realised Tk13,500 fines in nine cases.

Among others, Dhaka North Chief Property Officer Mohammad Mozammel Haque and BRTA Deputy Director (Enforcement) Mohammad Hemayet Uddin were present during the drives.

Bangladesh / Top News

BRTA / violation of traffic rules / mobile court

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec