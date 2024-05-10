New speed limits to be implemented gradually: BRTA

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) announced new speed limits Wednesday, but the implementation will be gradual, with a focus on public awareness first.

Though the initial notification from BRTA stated immediate enforcement, BRTA Spokesperson Mahbub-E-Rabbani yesterday clarified that widespread implementation will take time. There will be a publicity campaign to educate people about the new guidelines.

Mobile courts will be used to address speeding violations during this interim period, according to Rabbani. This is intended to familiarise drivers with the new speeds.

Rabbani assured a gradual transition to stricter enforcement over time.

Law enforcers will rely on speed guns to monitor traffic. BRTA confirmed there will be enough equipment provided to police for effective enforcement.

The Motor Vehicle Speed Limit Guideline-2024 establishes speed limits based on vehicle type and road category. Inside cities, motorcycles and trucks are capped at 30 kilometres per hour (kph), with other vehicles allowed up to 40 kph.

These city speed limits have been met with dissatisfaction from some drivers, particularly motorcyclists. Syed Nur-e-Alam Sagar, a biker, argued that 30 kph is impractical and would slow down the city significantly. He suggested a 60 kph limit for motorbikes, believing it would be safe with proper control.

Similar concerns were voiced by driver Jane Alam, who expressed difficulty maintaining 40 kph in a car. Alam argued that this would hinder traffic flow, especially after traffic signals, where drivers need to accelerate to catch up on lost time.

Dhaka's current traffic situation adds another layer of complication. A 2017 World Bank study revealed the city's average traffic speed has dropped from 21 kph to 7 kph in the past decade, with projections of a crawl-worthy 4 kph by 2035, slower than walking speed.

The new guidelines also establish speed limits for other road categories. On expressways and national highways (Category A), trucks are limited to 50 kph, while other vehicles can travel up to 80 kph.

Motorcycles are allowed 60 kph on expressways and 50 kph on other national highways and district roads.

Category B national highways and district roads see a 45 kph limit for trucks and 70 kph and 60 kph for other vehicles, respectively.