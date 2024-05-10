New speed limits to be implemented gradually: BRTA

Bangladesh

Foisal Ahmed
10 May, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 10:50 am

Related News

New speed limits to be implemented gradually: BRTA

Law enforcers will rely on speed guns to monitor traffic

Foisal Ahmed
10 May, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 10:50 am
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) announced new speed limits Wednesday, but the implementation will be gradual, with a focus on public awareness first.

Though the initial notification from BRTA stated immediate enforcement, BRTA Spokesperson Mahbub-E-Rabbani yesterday clarified that widespread implementation will take time. There will be a publicity campaign to educate people about the new guidelines.

Mobile courts will be used to address speeding violations during this interim period, according to Rabbani. This is intended to familiarise drivers with the new speeds.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rabbani assured a gradual transition to stricter enforcement over time.

Law enforcers will rely on speed guns to monitor traffic. BRTA confirmed there will be enough equipment provided to police for effective enforcement.

The Motor Vehicle Speed Limit Guideline-2024 establishes speed limits based on vehicle type and road category. Inside cities, motorcycles and trucks are capped at 30 kilometres per hour (kph), with other vehicles allowed up to 40 kph.

These city speed limits have been met with dissatisfaction from some drivers, particularly motorcyclists. Syed Nur-e-Alam Sagar, a biker, argued that 30 kph is impractical and would slow down the city significantly. He suggested a 60 kph limit for motorbikes, believing it would be safe with proper control.

Similar concerns were voiced by driver Jane Alam, who expressed difficulty maintaining 40 kph in a car. Alam argued that this would hinder traffic flow, especially after traffic signals, where drivers need to accelerate to catch up on lost time.

Dhaka's current traffic situation adds another layer of complication. A 2017 World Bank study revealed the city's average traffic speed has dropped from 21 kph to 7 kph in the past decade, with projections of a crawl-worthy 4 kph by 2035, slower than walking speed.

The new guidelines also establish speed limits for other road categories. On expressways and national highways (Category A), trucks are limited to 50 kph, while other vehicles can travel up to 80 kph.

Motorcycles are allowed 60 kph on expressways and 50 kph on other national highways and district roads.

Category B national highways and district roads see a 45 kph limit for trucks and 70 kph and 60 kph for other vehicles, respectively.

Top News

speed limit / Bangladesh / BRTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

3h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

3h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

13h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

2h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

15h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

14h | Videos