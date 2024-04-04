Govt earns Tk5 crore as revenue from traffic violation fines in Gazipur last year

Govt earns Tk5 crore as revenue from traffic violation fines in Gazipur last year

The government earned over Tk5 crore in revenue from traffic violation fines in Gazipur last year.

During the January-December 2023 period, Tk5.12 crore was collected in fines under 10,292 cases, according to bank documents/challan invoices seen by The Business Standard.

"It is not our intention to increase revenue through such fines. We want people to be aware, they should obey the law. No accident should happen on the road. Laws are enforced for the safety and protection of all lives," said Superintendent of Gazipur District Police Kazi Shafiqul Alam.

"We are determined to implement the Road Transport Act 2018. We expect everyone to wear a helmet, drive with a driving license, and maintain their vehicle fitness. Traffic enforcement expects everyone's cooperation," he added.

Nazmus Saqib Khan, Additional Superintendent of Gazipur Police (traffic), said Gazipur traffic police regularly takes action against traffic violations across the district.

"Vehicle documents are checked regularly at various important locations including intersections. This campaign will be continued to implement traffic laws," he said.

 

 

 

 

