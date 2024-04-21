BRTA implements permanent e-driving licences

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has transitioned to a permanent electronic driving licence (e-licence) system, replacing traditional plastic cards.

This shift offers drivers greater portability and convenience, eliminating the need to carry physical licences. Additionally, acquiring an e-licence is faster and more efficient than the previous methods.

The e-licence system also presents significant cost savings for the government. BRTA officials estimate over Tk100 crore in savings by eliminating the production and distribution of physical cards.

Previously, BRTA issued temporary e-licences. A gazette notification, dated 24 March, marks the official transition to permanent e-licences.

"The primary benefit of the e-licence system is its swift generation and online accessibility," said BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumder. "Drivers no longer need to visit BRTA offices for collection."

"Accessible through smartphones, e-licences offer a more portable and user-friendly solution. This initiative also saves the government over Tk100 crore previously spent on card production," he added.

The BRTA has implemented robust security protocols to protect e-licences from misuse. Licence validity can be verified easily by using the DL Checker app available on Android and iOS.

Regarding the use of e-licences by Bangladeshi drivers working abroad, Chairman Majumder spoke of ongoing efforts to facilitate acceptance.

"The BRTA is prepared to address any concerns raised by foreign countries and is committed to securing e-licence acceptance where our citizens work as drivers. Meetings with the Foreign Ministry and relevant stakeholders are underway," Nur Mohammad further said.

The chairman also addressed concerns about smartphone access, assuring that polycarbonate card options will remain available for a nominal fee.

"Accessibility to licences will be ensured for all drivers, regardless of smartphone ownership. Those without smartphones can opt for card licences by paying a nominal fee," he said.

The shift to e-licences stemmed from challenges faced by pending licences during the Covid-19 pandemic and later compounded by the country's dollar crisis and global crises consequent upon the Russia-Ukraine war, according to officials.

During the pandemic, delays in importing polycarbonate cards resulted in a backlog of pending licences, reaching 12.45 lakh at its peak. With other crises following closely, the current backlog stands at 4 lakh.

"These physical card production problems are a significant concern. However, e-licences ensure uninterrupted driving services, and with their permanence, card usage will decrease," said Nur Mohammad.

BRTA previously signed a five-year agreement (until 2025) with Madras Security Printers (MSP) for the supply of 4 million polycarbonate cards in July 2020. However, due to various challenges, MSP has only delivered around 15 lakh cards in three years, falling short of the expected 24 lakh.

Chairman Majumder clarified that BRTA's responsibility is to pay for the cards provided by MSP, not to enforce the full quota. The agreement stipulates that the BRTA will pay for the number of cards provided by MSP up to 2025, he added.