MoU submitted to Chairman of BRTA to revise guideline on speed limit of motor vehicle

A memorandum was submitted to the Chairman of BRTA at BRTA Bhaban, Banani, Dhaka where hundreds of various Biker's group and general motor-biker participated in the banner of Bangladesh Motorcycle Community yesterday (12 May).

Motorbikers said where rickshaws, vans and Votvoti at a speed of 30 to 40 km, how can a motorcycle run at a speed of 30 km? This is not scientific in any way. The speed limit set by BRTA on different types of roads is also not reasonable.

One of the causes of road accidents is 'faulty vehicles' and 'incompetent-unsafe drivers'. The government organization Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is performing the responsibility of these two controls. Questions have been raised as to how effective their new initiative will be by fixing the speed limit of vehicles without looking at those two factors to reduce accidents. Many are complaining that the responsibility of their work is being put on the shoulders of the people.

Due to the 30 km speed limit for motorbikes, speeding vehicles driving behind the motorbike will increase the number of accidents if they hit the motorbike in front, or if the vehicles behind move at the speed of the motorbike in front, the amount of traffic will increase. Moreover, all roads in Bangladesh do not have lanes or it is not possible to create lanes. This speed limit for motorbikes will increase the number of accidents where there are no lanes. Bikers say, we also want to follow the law. But it appears that following this law, the number of accidents is likely to increase.

Motorcyclists therefore demand that a committee bringing together all those who are experts and those involved in driving, revise the policy to come up with a new contemporary, effective and practical policy to restore order to the roads, reduce the number of accidents and solve the problem of road congestion to do.