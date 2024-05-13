MoU submitted to Chairman of BRTA to revise guideline on speed limit of motor vehicle

Corporates

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 01:03 pm

Related News

MoU submitted to Chairman of BRTA to revise guideline on speed limit of motor vehicle

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 01:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A memorandum was submitted to the Chairman of BRTA at BRTA Bhaban, Banani, Dhaka where hundreds of various Biker's group and general motor-biker participated in the banner of Bangladesh Motorcycle Community yesterday (12 May).

Motorbikers said where rickshaws, vans and Votvoti at a speed of 30 to 40 km, how can a motorcycle run at a speed of 30 km? This is not scientific in any way. The speed limit set by BRTA on different types of roads is also not reasonable.

One of the causes of road accidents is 'faulty vehicles' and 'incompetent-unsafe drivers'. The government organization Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is performing the responsibility of these two controls. Questions have been raised as to how effective their new initiative will be by fixing the speed limit of vehicles without looking at those two factors to reduce accidents. Many are complaining that the responsibility of their work is being put on the shoulders of the people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Due to the 30 km speed limit for motorbikes, speeding vehicles driving behind the motorbike will increase the number of accidents if they hit the motorbike in front, or if the vehicles behind move at the speed of the motorbike in front, the amount of traffic will increase. Moreover, all roads in Bangladesh do not have lanes or it is not possible to create lanes. This speed limit for motorbikes will increase the number of accidents where there are no lanes. Bikers say, we also want to follow the law. But it appears that following this law, the number of accidents is likely to increase.

Motorcyclists therefore demand that a committee bringing together all those who are experts and those involved in driving, revise the policy to come up with a new contemporary, effective and practical policy to restore order to the roads, reduce the number of accidents and solve the problem of road congestion to do.

 

BRTA / speed limit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

4h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

4h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

17h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi mangoes to hit market on 15 May

Rajshahi mangoes to hit market on 15 May

45m | Videos
BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

1h | Videos
The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

2h | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

3h | Videos