Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia ferry services

Transport

UNB
10 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:25 am

Several hundreds of Dhaka-bound buses and goods-carrying vehicles waiting to cross the river remain stuck at the Daulatdia Ghat

As winter is here, ferry services between Rajbari’s Daulatdia and Manikganj’s Paturia got hit amid dense fog on 10 December morning.
As winter is here, ferry services between Rajbari’s Daulatdia and Manikganj’s Paturia got hit amid dense fog on 10 December morning.

Ferry services between Rajbari's Daulatdia and Manikganj's Paturia have been suspended due to dense fog since midnight, causing immense suffering for commuters.

Nur Ahmed, assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Daulatdia Point, confirmed the development, saying that they were forced to suspend the ferry services to avoid accidents.

As of filing this report around 8:30am, the ferry services remained halted due to poor visibility, he said, adding that the services will be resumed when fog dissipates.

According to the local BIWTC office, the fog started getting thicker last night and impacted visibility. The ferry services were suspended at 1 am to avert accidents.

Four ferries carrying more than a hundred vehicles remained stranded in the middle of the Padma River since the suspension of the ferry services, they said.

Several hundreds of Dhaka-bound buses and goods-carrying vehicles waiting to cross the river remain stuck at the Daulatdia Ghat.

Md Moniruzzaman, caretaker of a bus service at the Daulatdia Ghat, told the UNB correspondent that passengers, especially children and the elderly, stuck in the vehicles waiting to cross the river are the worst sufferers.

He said there is no chance to operate the ferry until the visibility improves.

Ghat laborer Md Nuruzzaman Miah said some engine-run trawlers carrying motorbikes crossed the river risking their lives amid the thick fog.

He suggested increasing vigilance by the authorities concerned so that no one can cross the Padma and Jamuna rivers during thick fog, endangering lives.

