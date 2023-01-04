Two flights from Middle East make emergency landing in Sylhet due to dense fog

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two airplanes, carrying passengers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia headed for Dhaka airport, made emergency landings at Sylhet Osmani International Airport due to dense fog on Tuesday.

The airplanes of US-Bangla Airlines and Biman from Doha of Qatar and Dammam of Saudi Arabia respectively made the emergency landing.

Belayet Hossain, an officer of US-Bangla at the Osmani airport, said the US-Bangla flight carrying 140 passengers was supposed to land at Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport in the capital in the morning but it landed at the Osmani airport at 8.20am due to the dense fog.

Later, the airplane with the passengers took off for Dhaka when normalcy returned around 10.20am, he said.

Borhan Uddin, controller of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Sylhet office, said the Dammam-return flight made the emergency landing in Sylhet around 10am due to the adverse weather in Dhaka.

The airplane, however, left the airport for Dhaka half-an-hour after its urgent landing, he added.

