Foggy weather may continue

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country from midnight till tomorrow morning, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country during the next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow. Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country from midnight till tomorrow morning" said BMD in its forecast.



Besides, a mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Nilphamari, Panchagarh and Srimongal and it may abate.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 29.3 degrees Celsius at Teknaf of Chattogram division, while the minimum temperature today was 8.7 degrees Celsius at Tetulia of Rangpur division.



The sun sets at 05.22pm today and rises at 06.41am tomorrow in the capital.

