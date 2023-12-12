Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport for 8 hours

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 01:04 pm

During this time, ten passenger flights and one cargo flight were redirected to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok

Representational photo of a flight during foggy weather/Courtesy
Representational photo of a flight during foggy weather/Courtesy

No international flights could land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for nearly eight hours. 

"Starting from 12am-8am in the morning, dense fog at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport led to the diversion of ten passenger flights and one cargo flight," said Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA. 

These flights were redirected to various nearby airports, including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok. 

From 8am, however, these flights began returning to the Dhaka airport once the fog cleared.

