8 int'l flights diverted, 7 delayed at Dhaka airport due to dense fog

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka were disrupted on Sunday as heavy fog covered the capital like the past few days.

Eight international flights have been diverted and operations of seven others were delayed due to dense fog, reads an official press release.

Flights of Salam Air, Kuwait Air, Air Arabia, Jazeera Airlines, Gulf Air, Malindo and BG-350 airlines were diverted to Kolkata airport in India while the flight of Air Asia airline to Yangon in Myanmar.

Flights of seven airlines -- Oman Air, Biman Bangladesh, Qatar Airways, Emirates Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Himalaya Airlines and Fly Dubai Airlines -- were delayed due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Earlier on 4 January, an international flight was diverted to Hyderabad in India and operations of seven others were delayed due to the same reason.

On January 3, two international flights carrying passengers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia headed for Dhaka airport made emergency landings at Sylhet Osmani International Airport due to dense fog.