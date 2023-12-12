1 killed as dense fog causes collision between two launches

One person was killed in a collision caused by dense fog between two Dhaka-bound launches from Bhola at Haimchar in Chandpur today.

The accident occurred when the MV Survi-8 launch and Bhola Tipu-14 launch collided with each other in the Meghna river at Char Bhairavi area in Haimchar upazila of Chandpur at around 1am on Tuesday (12 December), River Police (Chandpur Region) Additional DIG Mohammad Kamruzzaman told The Business Standard.

The victim has been identified as Sohail, son of Salim Faraji and hailed from Charfashan Upazila, Bhola.

MV Surbhi-8 launch staff Russell said, "Last night the Tipu-14 launch hit our launch. The rear part of the launch has been damaged. In this incident, a person named Sohail who was in our launch was injured. Later he died."

Jahangir Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Haimchar's Neel Kamal Naval Police outpost, said, "People from MV Survi-8 launch called 999 after the incident. But I don't know about a person dying in the accident."