Advance Eid bus tickets are now available

Advance bus tickets for Eid are now available for purchase at various boarding points and counters across the capital.

"Starting Friday [22 March], passengers can obtain advance tickets from all inter-district bus counters. They can also get the tickets online," said Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, the Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners Association chairman.

"All bus owners have been directed to adhere to the fares set by the BRTA," he said while expressing concern about collecting additional fares during Eid travel.

Meanwhile, the e-ticketing platforms Shohoz and Busbd.com.bd have announced on their social media that advance bus tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr are now available on their sites and apps.

Earlier yesterday (21 March), the government announced restrictions on the movement of trucks, covered vans and lorries on highways three days before and after Eid-ul-Fitr to ease up the Eid travels.