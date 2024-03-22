Advance Eid bus tickets are now available

Transport

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 03:00 pm

Related News

Advance Eid bus tickets are now available

Passengers can obtain advance Eid tickets from all inter-district bus counters and online from today

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
File Photo: Mumit M
File Photo: Mumit M

Advance bus tickets for Eid are now available for purchase at various boarding points and counters across the capital.

"Starting Friday [22 March], passengers can obtain advance tickets from all inter-district bus counters. They can also get the tickets online," said Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, the Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners Association chairman.

"All bus owners have been directed to adhere to the fares set by the BRTA," he said while expressing concern about collecting additional fares during Eid travel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, the e-ticketing platforms Shohoz and Busbd.com.bd have announced on their social media that advance bus tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr are now available on their sites and apps.

Earlier yesterday (21 March),  the government announced restrictions on the movement of trucks, covered vans and lorries on highways three days before and after Eid-ul-Fitr to ease up the Eid travels.

Top News / Education

Advance ticket / Bus ticket / Eid Ul Fitr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

7h | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

6h | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

1d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

18h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

20h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

19h | Videos
Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

13h | Videos