Health minister happy with doctors, nurses presence at hospitals despite Eid holidays

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen on Thursday (11 April) expressed satisfaction after he found physicians and nurses on duty at several hospitals despite Eid holidays.

Dr Sen expressed his satisfaction while visiting Mugda Medical College & Hospital in Dhaka this afternoon.

He said, "I visited several hospitals yesterday (Wednesday). I will also visit a few more hospitals today. I found enough doctors and nurses in every hospitals I have visited and I am satisfied with their services."

"I also talked to the patients and no one complained," added the minister.

"Besides, I sent message to the directors of all the hospitals across the country and there was no interruption in health services," he said.

"This is my first Eid as a minister. I hope the people of the country are celebrating Eid joyously and happily," said the minister.

The minister also visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina burn unit.

During the visit, Dr Sen talked to patients, visitors, doctors, nurses and other officials of the hospitals and asked the health service providers to maintain health care systems properly during the Eid vacation.

Among others, the Secretary of the Health Services Department M Jahangir Alam, Director General of the Health Department Abul Basar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, Private Secretary of the Health Minister Kamal Kumar Ghosh were also present.