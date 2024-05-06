60% of drivers face health issues: Dhaka Ahsania Mission

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 05:46 pm

60% of drivers face health issues: Dhaka Ahsania Mission

The report said, around 66% drivers are suffering from different eye discomforts

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

More than 60% of drivers of motor vehicles are suffering from various health issues, the Dhaka Ahsania Mission's Health Sector said in a report today (6 May).

The findings are based on a free health check-up including an eye test campaign on the occasion of 'National Road Safety Day-2023' and 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims-2023' jointly organised by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and Dhaka Ahsania Mission. This campaign was conducted from 11 to 23 October last year.

The report said, a total of 541 drivers participated in the eye checkup among 824 drivers and around 66% drivers are suffering from different eye discomforts. 

Additionally, among 541 drivers around 73% drivers have vision problems and need glasses with specific powers; 4% have cataract problems and 23% have other eye problems like-dry eye, allergic problems etc. The vision problems have been found mostly for drivers aged 31 to 40 (26%) and 41 to 50 (23%).

In this health campaign, a total of 824 drivers participated at the training centres of BRTA (Nikunja, Uttara), bus terminals (Gabtoli, Mohakhali, Saydabad), Tejgaon Truck Terminal, and Cumilla Zilla Shilpakala Academy. 

Among 824 drivers, 49% have blood sugar above the limit, 31% suffer from high blood pressure and 17% suffer from both high blood sugar and high blood pressure. Among the 824 drivers, more than 60% are not fully fit for driving.

In Bangladesh Road Transport Act-2018, priority has been given to motor vehicles (motor vehicles fitness, route permit etc) but road safety issues are absent in the law.

drivers / Health Issue / Dhaka Ahsania Mission

Comments

