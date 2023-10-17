High blood pressure, eye problems in drivers causing accidents: BRTA chairman

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 07:55 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.
Most of the drivers in the country suffer from high blood pressure and eye problems, causing accidents, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Noor Mohammad Majumdar said today.

"Eye, blood pressure and blood sugar tests of drivers are organised at various bus terminals and professional driver training centres of BRTA across the country including Dhaka. It has been found that most of the drivers are suffering from high blood pressure and eye problems. As a result, unexpected accidents occur," he said during a press briefing held at the BRTA building on Tuesday (17 October). 

"National Safe Road Day is on 22 October. On this occasion, programmes have been taken up by BRTA in the district and upazila levels," he added.

A procession will be held from Doel Chattar to Osmani Memorial Auditorium to raise awareness, the BRTA chairman said.

