Home minister extends full support to Dhaka Ahsania Mission's initiatives

A delegation from the Dhaka Ahsaniya Mission recently paid a courtesy meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Director of Health and Wash Sector Dhaka Ahsania Mission Iqbal Masud, conveyed warm greetings to the Home Minister at the meeting, took place at the minister's Dhanmondi residence held at 9pm on 22 January.

The meeting served as a platform to discuss various mission initiatives, with a particular emphasis on the ongoing tobacco control project, reads a press release.

During the interaction, the delegation informed the Home Minister about the diverse activities undertaken by the Dhaka Ahsania Mission, shedding light on the progress of the tobacco control project.

In a positive turn of events, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal assured the mission of his full cooperation and support in their endeavors.

In a symbolic gesture, architect Kazi Shamima Sharmin Meghna, the director of the planning and development department of the Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, presented souvenirs to the home minister.

Md Shariful Islam, the Health Sector coordinator of the Tobacco Control project, was also present at that time.