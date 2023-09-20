Training centres being established in 8 divisions for physically challenged people: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
20 September, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 07:54 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed on Wednesday said integrated training centres are being established in all the eight divisions of the country with the aim of providing training and creating employment for physically challenged people.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a function organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the  Protection Trust for People with Disability, Maitri Shilpa's newly constructed gate 'Shongshaptak', deep tube well, Maitri plastic chairs and baskets.

Social Welfare Secretary Md Jahangir Alam presided over the function.

Mentioning that Maitri Industries is turning into a profitable industry, the minister said, "For the welfare of the people with disability, plants of Maitri Shilpa will be set up at the district level. Manufacturing of chairs and baskets at this plant will make it a more profitable enterprise."

Regarding the water manufactured by Maitri Shilpa, the minister said, "Mukta Water is widely appreciated throughout the country. The process to supply Mukta Water in Biman Bangladesh Airlines is ongoing."

The minister also visited the artificial limb making programme of Employment and Rehabilitation Center for the Physically Handicapped (ERCPH) at Tongi, inaugurated the braille press, and handed over appointment letters to 18 people who got jobs after training.

