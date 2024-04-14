Tragic drowning claims lives of 2 children in Thakurgaon's Kulik River

Bangladesh

UNB
14 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 06:54 pm

Two children drowned in the Kulik River near the Khajana area of Ranisankail upazila in Thakurgaon on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as 10-year-old Yasmin, daughter of Ibrahim of Khajana village, and 8-year-old Taslima, daughter of Yusuf Ali from the Dinajpur Sadar area.

Taslima, who had arrived in Khajana from Dinajpur just the day before to visit her uncle, lost her life alongside her cousin Yasmin while they were playing near the river. Abul Kalam, chairman of Lehembha Union Parishad, confirmed the news of their deaths.

According to local residents and family members, the two girls were playing next to a neighbour's house when they ventured unnoticed into the river to bathe. After a disappearance noticed by family members, a frantic search ensued. The search ended tragically when the bodies of Yasmin and Taslima were discovered in the river.

The bodies were subsequently retrieved and returned to their grieving families. Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of the Ranisankail Police Station, stated that police were promptly notified and attended the scene to assist in the handover of the bodies to their respective families.

