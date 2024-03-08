Apply without bribery: Thakurgaon SP ensures job opportunities

08 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

There are no instances of bribery or extortion. Only pay an application fee of Tk120 and eligible candidates will be considered for the job opportunity, Thakurgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Uttam Prasad Pathak has said.

"If any fraudulent brokers try to take a large sum of money promising job opportunities, please contact the police station or dial 999 for immediate help," the SP told journalists Thursday (7 March), reads a press release.

"The police constable recruitment exam is scheduled for 8 March at the Thakurgaon police line ground, aligning with the 'Service in Job' theme. 35 constables will be appointed from Thakurgaon in this recruitment and will be conducted with transparency under the guidance of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)," he added.

In acknowledgement of his positive initiatives, bravery, and remarkable contributions to solving significant cases, crime control, efficiency, devotion to duty, integrity, and disciplined conduct, the Thakurgaon SP has been honoured with the "President's Police Medal (PPM)-Seva."

