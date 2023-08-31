7-year-old drowns in Faridpur while picking water lilies

A seven-year-old child drowned while picking water lilies in Faridpur's Saltha upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Dipta Mandal, hailing from Aguldia village of Gotti union of the upazila. He was a student of class-1 of local Jaijhap Government Primary School.

Uncle Hridoy Mondal of the deceased said, " Dipta came home from school. After lunch, he went to collect water lilies alone and drowned. Dipta's mother Rita Mandal found his sandal floating on the water."

He was taken to Saltha upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead.

Gotti Union Parishad Chairman Habibur Rahman Lablu confirmed the news of his death.