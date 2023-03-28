Traffic on airport road to be restricted for 7 hours from 11pm on Fridays

Traffic movement on airport road will be restricted for seven hours every Friday night due to construction of the third terminal bridge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The restriction on vehicular movement will be effective from 11pm Friday till 6am the next day, said a notice issued by the Roads and Highways Department on Tuesday (28 March).

Traffic will be limited on airport road every Friday from 31 March to 24 June, reads the notice.

Passengers have been requested to start their commute with extra time in hand.