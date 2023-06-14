Airport Road traffic to be restricted for 7 hours from Friday night till Saturday 6am

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 07:09 pm

Representational image
Representational image

Traffic movement on the Airport Road in Dhaka will be restricted for seven hours from Friday night till Saturday morning, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Wednesday (14 June).

"All types of vehicular movement on the Airport Road will be restricted from 11pm Friday to 6am Saturday due to the flyover construction work in front of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport," said the CAAB notification.

The CAAB requested heavy and freight vehicles to move using alternate roads.

On 28 March, traffic movement on the Airport Road was restricted for seven hours from 31 March to 24 June for the construction of a bridge of the third terminal.

