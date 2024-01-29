Metro construction: Airport Road may see increased congestion from 10pm

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 03:04 pm

A photo of the Airport Road in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
A photo of the Airport Road in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

Traffic congestion may increase on the Dhaka Airport Road as construction of the country's first underground railway, MRT-1, will start from 10:00pm today (29 January). 

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DTMCL) has requested commuters to take alternative roads if necessary and to ensure they take into account increased travel time. 

The DTMCL will start the work of moving the service line in the proposed station areas for airport terminal-3 and Khilkhet area, it said in a press release. 

The MRT-1 will span 31.24km in two parts. Out of this, the 19.87km will be underground from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur.

