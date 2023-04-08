Heavy traffic makes commuters suffer on Airport Road

Commuters using Dhaka's Airport Road have been suffering since Saturday (8 April) morning due to a long tailback from Khilkhet to Jasimuddin.

Uttara and Gazipur bound vehicles stood still from the Le Méridien hotel to Jasimuddin as the west side of the road had been diverted to a single lane for the ongoing Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of the Gulshan traffic zone of DMP, said, "Outgoing vehicle movement towards Tongi and Gazipur from Dhaka has remained unusually slow since Friday (7 April) morning.

"This has happened as the two-lane road is being used as a single one due to the development works."