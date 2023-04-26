Airport Road traffic to be restricted for 7 hours from Friday night till Saturday 6am

Traffic movement on the Airport Road will be restricted for 7 hours from Friday (28 April) night, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said today in a notification

"All types of vehicular movement on the Airport road will be restricted from 11pm Friday (28 April) to 6am on Saturday (29 April) due to the construction work of the flyover in front of Terminal III of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport," said the CAAB notification said.

Heavy and freight vehicles have been requested to move using alternate roads.

Earlier on 28 March, a notice was issued stating traffic movement on the airport road will be restricted for seven hours from 11 pm on Fridays from 31 March to 24 June for the construction of a bridge of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.