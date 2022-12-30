Tight security ahead of 31st night

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandoker Golam Faruque has said that tight security was ensured in and around the capital on the eve of the 31st night.

"Law enforcement agencies are ready to face any untoward situation centring the New Year celebrations, although no security threat has emerged," he told BSS here today.

The DMP chief said that the law enforcers will deal with iron hands if anyone wants to create any untoward situation centring the 31st Night.

Talking to BSS, Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain said that all sorts of security measures have been taken across the country, including Dhaka, to mark the New Year as well as 31st Night.

"The security system has been developed to face any kind of unpleasant circumstances. Dog squads, bomb disposal units and other plainclothes security personnel will also be deployed to make sure security for the city dwellers as well as common people," he said.

"We have been working to thwart any kind of militant activities," he said.

Earlier, Home Minister said that all bars will remain closed for 24 hours from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 pm of the next day to avert untoward incidents.

The minister said that intelligence vigilance will be increased throughout the country to avoid any incident. Apart from this, necessary measures were taken to ensure tight security on December 31st Night.

He said that concerts can be organised with the permission of the DMP. None will be allowed to create congestion on roads in the name of the concert.