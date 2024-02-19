PM's appearance at Munich Security Conference highlights Bangladesh's importance: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 07:09 pm

Related News

PM's appearance at Munich Security Conference highlights Bangladesh's importance: Quader

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 07:09 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

The prime minister's invitation to the Munich Security Conference 2024 and the speech she delivered there highlights the importance of Bangladesh, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (19 February).

"A national election has been held in Bangladesh where a section of the outside world was also critical of this election," he told reporters at a press conference at the Awami League's Dhanmondi political office.

"This highlights the importance of Bangladesh, being invited and participating in important programmes on sensitive issues like security, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave a strong speech against war, in favour of peace. The [world] leaders could not show such courage to make the statement 'Stop Genocide in Gaza'. [Even] Here we saw Sheikh Hasina's bold diplomacy."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also said there may be security risks at the border due to internal conflicts in Myanmar, but Bangladesh remains vigilant nonetheless.

"Bangladesh is always vigilant in protecting its borders. The BGB is always awake to protect the border. The unrest in Myanmar may pose security risks along the border. So, we are ready," he said.

Asked for his comment about allegations raised by BNP leaders that Awami League has tarnished the ideology and sovereignty of Bangladesh's liberation war, Quader said, "No sane politician can say this. Lies are essential in BNP's politics. This is just a continuation of their usual lies."

Bangladesh's Myanmar problem

Referring to the BNP's allegations that the government has failed to control syndicates in raising commodity prices, Quader said the opposition has nothing better to do than complain. "They have no people, no workers. Now, something has to be said in front of people and workers. That's why they are using such words."

The minister said the prices of some goods have increased, while the prices of others are decreasing. 

"Market fluctuations are always there. The government has not shown any indifference here as commodity prices are rising due to global inflation. Actively, we are doing everything possible. We are not sitting idle, rather doing what must be done."

Referring to BNP's allegations that the Jatiyo Party is being torn apart by intelligence agencies, Quader said this is JaPa's own business and there is nothing to worry about in this regard.

Regarding air pollution in Dhaka city, the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges said that the Minister of Forests and Environment and Climate Change Affairs is working hard to prevent air pollution. He has already taken some steps.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Myanmar Conflict / security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

8h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

1h | Videos
Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

3h | Videos
Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

5h | Videos
Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

5h | Videos