PM's appearance at Munich Security Conference highlights Bangladesh's importance: Quader

The prime minister's invitation to the Munich Security Conference 2024 and the speech she delivered there highlights the importance of Bangladesh, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (19 February).

"A national election has been held in Bangladesh where a section of the outside world was also critical of this election," he told reporters at a press conference at the Awami League's Dhanmondi political office.

"This highlights the importance of Bangladesh, being invited and participating in important programmes on sensitive issues like security, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave a strong speech against war, in favour of peace. The [world] leaders could not show such courage to make the statement 'Stop Genocide in Gaza'. [Even] Here we saw Sheikh Hasina's bold diplomacy."

He also said there may be security risks at the border due to internal conflicts in Myanmar, but Bangladesh remains vigilant nonetheless.

"Bangladesh is always vigilant in protecting its borders. The BGB is always awake to protect the border. The unrest in Myanmar may pose security risks along the border. So, we are ready," he said.

Asked for his comment about allegations raised by BNP leaders that Awami League has tarnished the ideology and sovereignty of Bangladesh's liberation war, Quader said, "No sane politician can say this. Lies are essential in BNP's politics. This is just a continuation of their usual lies."

Referring to the BNP's allegations that the government has failed to control syndicates in raising commodity prices, Quader said the opposition has nothing better to do than complain. "They have no people, no workers. Now, something has to be said in front of people and workers. That's why they are using such words."

The minister said the prices of some goods have increased, while the prices of others are decreasing.

"Market fluctuations are always there. The government has not shown any indifference here as commodity prices are rising due to global inflation. Actively, we are doing everything possible. We are not sitting idle, rather doing what must be done."

Referring to BNP's allegations that the Jatiyo Party is being torn apart by intelligence agencies, Quader said this is JaPa's own business and there is nothing to worry about in this regard.

Regarding air pollution in Dhaka city, the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges said that the Minister of Forests and Environment and Climate Change Affairs is working hard to prevent air pollution. He has already taken some steps.