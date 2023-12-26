TIB's Sultana Kamal expresses surprise seeing wealth estimates of election candidates

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 04:56 pm

A file photo of Sultana Kamal. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Sultana Kamal. Photo: Collected

Human rights activist and Chairperson of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Board of Trustees Advocate Sultana Kamal has expressed surprise after seeing the wealth estimates of election candidates in their affidavits.

"I do not know whether the wealth of our candidates has increased in a legal way. Then we should also try to increase some resources," said Sultana Kamal while presenting a report formed by analysing the election affidavits of all candidates at their Dhaka office today (26 December).

The study titled "Election Affidavit Charts: What Message Are They Conveying to the People?" was disclosed at TIB office on Tuesday and a dashboard titled "Know Your Candidate" was launched.

She said, "The mountain of wealth we are seeing is now the new normal in our country. Some people will have crores of taka while others will worry about how to make ends meet.

"We are surprised by this information. The number of landless people in our country is so high, we have not yet been able to raise the level of poverty. We have repeatedly expressed our regret about this."

This was not the vision of the country. "We dreamed of equality. There is a law that one family cannot own more than 100 bighas of land. But the candidates participating in the election seem to have several times more than that limit. That too acquired in a short time. How is it even possible for some people to gain so much wealth in such a short time?"

Money did not just appear from somewhere, some people are snatching wealth while others are being deprived of it, said Sultana Kamal.

She lamented, "We are creating a discriminatory society. We've gone through a get-rich-quick process, which we are also proud of because we consider this economic development. However, only some people are benefitting from this development. Out of our 17 crore people, only a few have grabbed all of our wealth."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

