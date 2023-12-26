18 of Bangladesh election candidates have assets worth over Tk100cr: TIB

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 12:57 pm

Transparency International Bangladesh
Photo: Collected

Eighteen candidates for the upcoming national election have assets worth over Tk100 crore, according to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

TIB disclosed this information, compiled after analysing the candidates' affidavits obtained from the Election Commission, during a press conference at its office today (26 December).

Golam Dastagir Gazi, current jute and textile minister and candidate for Narayanganj-1 in the upcoming polls, is the richest on the list. 

According to the TIB study, Gazi alone has assets worth Tk1,345.77 crore.

The independent candidate from Brahmanbaria-1, SAK Ekramuzzaman, remained in the second position with assets worth Tk421.16 crore.

The study also revealed that the earnings of Benjir Ahmed from the Dhaka-20 constituency increased by 2238.1% in five years.

There are 571 candidates for the upcoming polls with assets worth more than Tk1 crore.

According to the study, 235 of these candidates are of the Awami League. 

It also says cases are currently ongoing against 170 of the total election candidates, according to their affidavits.

