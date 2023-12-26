One minister hid ownership of 6 foreign companies worth Tk2,312cr in affidavit: TIB

A screenshot of details of the companies laid out by the TIB. Photo: TBS

A minister, who is running in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad elections, has allegedly concealed his ownership of multiple foreign companies worth thousands of crores of taka in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said.

"According to reliable information obtained by TIB, there is evidence of at least one member of the government's cabinet having multiple companies abroad in his name, which is not reflected in the affidavit," claimed the TIB today in a report after scrutinising data related to the candidates' wealth statements submitted to the Election Commission in their affidavits.

"Six companies owned by the minister and his wife are still actively conducting real estate business abroad. Those companies total asset value is more than Tk2,312 crore," it added.

The identity of the minister was not made public in the TIB report, however, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said if government agencies such as the Election Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission want the information, they will give it to them.

Providing details of the companies, the TIB said the first company, established in 2010, is worth 1.73 crore pounds.

The second company, established in 2016, is worth 7.31 crore pounds.

The third company, established in 2019, is worth 2.79 crore pounds.

The fourth company, established in 2020, is worth 2.15 crore pounds.

The fifth and the sixth companies, both established in 2021, are worth 3.22 crore pounds.

In total, the six companies are worth 16.64 crore pounds, which amounts to Tk2,312cr.

Meanwhile, the TIB also said in the upcoming national polls, 571 candidates from different parties and independents have declared immovable assets worth at least Tk1 crore, with 18 among them possessing assets valued at Tk100 crore or more.

The prevalence of candidates with immovable assets worth Tk1 crore is notably higher in the upcoming election compared to previous ones, with the count being 274 in 2008, 202 in 2014, and 552 in 2018.

Besides, approximately 21.20% of the candidates possess assets ranging from Tk1 crore to Tk10 crore, 4.62% have assets worth between Tk10 crore and Tk50 crore, 1.07% own assets valued between Tk50 crore and Tk100 crore, and an additional 1.07% have assets exceeding Tk100 crore.

Around 72.09% of the candidates have assets valued at less than Tk1 crore.

In the 12th national polls, the majority of candidates with assets worth at least Tk1 crore are affiliated with the ruling Awami League, numbering 235. Following closely are independents, with 163 of them having assets worth Tk1 crore.

In contrast, 47 candidates from Jatiya Party, 17 from Jatiya Party (JP), 7 from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, 6 from Trinamool BNP, and 5 from Bangladesh Workers Party possess assets worth at least Tk1 crore.