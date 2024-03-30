Three Mitsubishi Cars to get this Eid

With Eid just being a couple of weeks away, this is the time of the year when shopping malls are packed with people in the hunt for the best deals in the market. Well, if you're in the market for cars, Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh will have you covered this year with exciting offers on three of their best selling models: Mitsubishi Xpander, Mitsubishi Outlander and Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross. Before getting into the Eid offer, let's delve into each of these vehicles individually to see what they have to offer.

Mitsubishi Xpander

The Mitsubishi Xpander is a practical MPV designed for comfortable family travel. Offering a spacious 7-seater interior with ample legroom, up-to-date infotainment for entertainment and rear AC vents, it is ideal for road trips and everyday use.

Standing at nearly 4.6 metres long and boasting a 225mm ground clearance, the Xpander not only ensures commendable headroom for its passengers but can also navigate uneven roads with ease.

Powering the Xpander is a fuel-efficient 1500cc DOHC MIVEC engine delivering 105 horsepower and 141 Nm of torque. Paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission, it is decent enough for both city and highway drives, with its prime focus being on smooth driving.

With its combination of practicality, comfort, and performance, the Mitsubishi Xpander is an excellent choice for families seeking a reliable and versatile MPV.

Mitsubishi Outlander

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a powerful and dynamic SUV designed for adventure. It boasts a stylish exterior design that commands attention on the road.

Under the hood, the Outlander packs a 2000cc MIVEC engine that delivers impressive performance, while ensuring fuel efficiency. The electronically controlled 4-Wheel-Drive system is designed to provide optimal traction on a variety of terrains, even when taken off-road, thus also making it a great choice for those who frequently travel out of Dhaka.

The interior of the Outlander is spacious and comfortable, offering ample legroom and headroom for all passengers. Luxurious features like a sunroof, leather seats, and a flexible seating arrangement make every journey enjoyable.

Given the vehicle's off-road capabilities, the Outlander had to be equipped with a suite of advanced safety features. These include a RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body structure for superior impact protection, seven airbags, and electronic stability functions to keep drivers in control in any situation.

The Mitsubishi Outlander turns out to be an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful SUV for your daily commute or a versatile companion for weekend adventures

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is slowly becoming one of the most popular models in Mitsubishi's lineup.

The Cross features a stylish exterior with a sloping roofline and sharp lines, targeted specifically towards the new generation of young adults. Hence, unlike other Mitsubishi models targeted towards more mature customers, this one lacks chrome bits and features more sporty trims like a black grille and standard LED exterior lights.

Inside, the Cross offers a comfortable and spacious cabin for up to five passengers. There's ample headroom and legroom for all passengers and even includes a dual panoramic sunroof. For infotainment, it also includes a 8-inch touchscreen panel paired to a four speaker and two tweeter system. The rear seats can be folded down to provide additional cargo space.

Powering the Eclipse Cross is a 1500cc turbocharged engine that delivers peppy acceleration and good fuel efficiency. It's paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), delivering a smooth and efficient ride.

For safety, the Cross is equipped with forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a well-rounded practical SUV that offers a good blend of style, performance, and practicality, meant for drivers who're young at the heart.

To celebrate this Eid, each of these mentioned vehicles come with an exciting cashback discount of up to Tk2,50,000, exclusively at Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh. Also, all these cars will get exclusive partner offers which are worth more than Tk50,000. This exclusive offer is valid till the last day of Ramadan.