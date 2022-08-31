Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Shahed Hossain is a passionate car collector and a well-known face in the car enthusiast community in Bangladesh. All of his project cars have a good story to tell and his father's restored Toyota RT40 Corona was even featured in The Business Standard a few years ago.

However, what caught our attention this time around was his daily driver – the latest model of the Mitsubishi Outlander.

Purchased in December of 2021, Shahed has driven the car over eight thousand kilometres at the time of writing this. The Outlander has been his companion through rough and rocky terrain, and when going on long tours.

The JDM model features paddle shifters. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"I've purchased the Outlander to replace my 2015 Toyota Premio as my daily driver," said Shahed, adding, "I have taken the Outlander to Rangamati, Sajek, Bogura, Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar."

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. It is powered by a 2.0L 4B11 petrol engine (a turbocharged version of the engine used to be offered in the Mitsubishi Evolution X), has an four-wheel-drive powertrain, comes with a moonroof and features a Rockford sound system.

The engine produces a not-too-spectacular 107 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 196 N.m torque at 4200 rpm. The Outlander is also quite heavy – weighing in at 1,600 kg without passengers. This raises the question of how the car actually performs off the tarmac and when on steep terrain.

The car is powered by a 2.0L 4B11 petrol engine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"I had seven passengers onboard when I drove this on hilly roads, on my way to Cox's Bazar, and the car did just fine," confirmed Shahed. "It does not take much effort for the Outlander to speed up. It also performed quite well when climbing very steep roads, which I found out during my road trip to Sajek. The car could climb with ease."

The Outlander comes with a lot of interesting features. It has paddle shifters on the JDM model, heated leather front seats, reclinable middle and rear seats with headrests and side mounted cup holders.

The 6.1 inch infotainment system covers most of the basics – it has the ability to play music through USB – but the user interface feels just a tad outdated.

The moonroof also is not the largest in its class, and does not have an electronically controlled cover.

The Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Shahed's biggest complaint with the car, however, is the improper placement of the AC vents. The air conditioning system does not have the ability to deliver smooth airflow to the third row of seats, primarily because it does not include rear AC vents – a feature which is standard even in modern entry-level sedans!

The fuel economy of the car is not great either. The weight of the Outlander in combination with the big motor means the car gets less than 5km per litre during the weekdays inside the city and about 10 km per litre on the highway.

However, the overall ergonomics is what enhances the driving experience of the Outlander, making it a great tourer car. The non-hybrid Outlander is available for purchase at Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh.

The car features a four-wheel-drive powertrain. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Engine: 2.0L 4B11

Transmission: CVT with 6 speed tiptronic

Fuel Type: Petrol

Weight: 1600 kg

Power: 107HP @6000rpm

Torque: 196 N.m @4200rpm

Competes with:

Honda CRV

Nissan X Trail

DFSK Glory i-Auto

Pros:

4wd

Spacious 7 seats

Rockford Fosgate premium sound system

Cons:

Lacks rear AC vents

6.1 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

Poor mileage