Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

On the occasion of Independence Day, Rangs Limited, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi in Bangladesh, organized the "Outlander Shadhinota Utshob" campaign.

Throughout March, anyone booking a brand-new Mitsubishi Outlander assembled in Bangladesh will get the benefit of an exclusive warranty and free servicing.

Made in Japan, Outlander's assembling is carried out under the direct supervision of highly trained & experienced technicians from Japan.

The seven-seat SUV offers high ground clearance and features electronic four-wheel-drive utility transmission with three different modes (Echo, Auto, and Lock).

Other features include an automatic sunroof, leather seats and a multimedia player with touchscreen and Rockford Fosgate Premium sound system.

Throughout March, anyone can avail of the two years exclusive warranty and two free servicing upon booking a brand-new Outlander from Mitsubishi showrooms in Dhaka and Chittagong.

Interested parties can contact Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh's hotline (09604704704) for more information.