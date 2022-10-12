The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

Given Bangladesh's import restriction on car models that are older than five years, the only factory-ready Mitsubishi Evolution VI that ever managed to slip its way into the country was way back in the 2000s.

So, there was almost no way for an 'Evo fanboy' like Dhaka's Mahbub Hussain to own the last proper World Rally Championship-ready Evo other than going for bolt on converts.

From bidding for the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI on an online Japanese auction site to importing it as a 'completely knocked down' or CKD unit (literally cut into pieces for compliance with import regulations) and then transplanting it to the shell of a base model Lancer, here's how Mahbub Hussain made his dream come true of owning an Evo one day.

During the three-month long conversion process, the Lancer received the iconic 4G63T engine and the AWD drivetrain. Photo: Akif Hamid

"I have had a 4A-GE swapped sprinter for quite some time back then but one fine day in 2016 I rode my friend Adeeb's Evo VI and I instantly knew that I needed an Evo VI in my life one day," said Hussain.

"By 2018 I purchased a pristine 1.5 litre Mitsubishi Lancer as the donor car and imported a bone stock VI as a CKD unit to Dhaka later that year."

It was the craftsmanship of Auto Express, a local tuner shop in Dhaka, which made the base model Lancer into this current head turner it was never aspired to be.

In a three-month long conversion process, the Lancer was fitted with everything it needed to turn Mahbub's dream Evolution VI into a reality: from the iconic 4G63T engine to the all wheel drive system to even the Evolution VI's internal bits.

Hussain further ordered Tien coilovers for better handling, Walbro fuel pump, aftermarket poly bushes, boost controller, necessary gauges and new suspension for the entire car.

However, his favourite aftermarket part of the car is the set of special edition Advan Racing RC2 rims which was the only aftermarket part that came with his donor CKD car!

Mahbub Hussain with his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo : Akif Hamid

"It was a very smooth conversion," said Hussain. "The only issue I've ever faced till date was with the fuel quality which wasn't compatible with the tuning by the Japanese owner until my friend and a fellow Evo VI owner did the tuning for my car."

With Mahbub's ever growing passion for travelling, this particular Evolution VI would've already made its way to places like Patenga Sea Beach or could've been spotted in the Marine drive road.

Yet, unlike his extremely reliable 4A-GE swapped AE91 Sprinter or his daily driven Fielder, which have already been to many places all over Bangladesh, Hussain is not ready to risk taking the Evo outside of Dhaka because of the even poorer quality fuel available there.

The set of special edition Advan Racing RC2 rims was the only aftermarket part that came with the donor CKD car. Photo: Akif Hamid

Although he did tell us that the car has had its fair share of occasional spirited Mawa Runs and even made its way to Comilla only in an hour!

"Besides, I also plan on taking the car to my in-law's place at Ghorashal once the Purbachal Expressway is complete," the car enthusiast added.

Facts Sheet

Engine: 2.0L 4G63T

Transmission: 6 speed manual

Power: 276 hp at 6500rpm

Torque: 373 Nm at 3000rpm

Modifications:

Tien Coilovers

Walbro Fuel Pump

Boost controller

Advan Racing RC2