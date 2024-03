Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh

The government today relieved three assistant attorney generals from their posts.

Solicitor wing of the Law and Justice Division issued a notification in this regard on March 10, saying the appointment of Md Zakir Hossain, Kazi Bashir Ahmed and Shama Akter are being canceled and they are being relieved from their posts.

Signed by solicitor Runa Nahid Akter, the notification said the order will come into effect immediately.