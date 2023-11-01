Stern actions will be taken over 28 Oct attack on police, journalists: IGP

Centring the attack on policemen and journalists on October 28, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today said that strict legal actions will be taken against all involved in the attack.

"Strict legal actions will be taken against the perpetrators and those involved in the attack on the police and journalists during BNP's 28 October grand rally in the capital," he said.

The IGP said this in reply to a query of the journalists while visiting the policemen who were injured in the attack during the BNP's grand rally on 28 October at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Voicing warning towards the attackers and trouble-mongers, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun further said firm action will be taken if the movement of common people is obstructed in the name of blockade, rally or any other programme.

After the arrest of Joe Biden's self proclaimed adviser Bangladeshi US national Mian Zahidul Islam and former lieutenant general Chowdhury Hasan Suhrawardi before the election, he said, the detectives are working on the issue to find out who were involved with their fraudulence.

"We are analyzing the information that we are getting and taking actions accordingly. I am not disclosing all the information for the sake of investigation," he added.

Earlier, on October 28, vandalism and arson terrorism took place in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, centering the BNP's grand rally and subsequently, one policeman was killed while 41 persons and 17 media workers were injured.