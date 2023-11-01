Stern actions will be taken over 28 Oct attack on police, journalists: IGP

Law & order

BSS
01 November, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 07:21 pm

Related News

Stern actions will be taken over 28 Oct attack on police, journalists: IGP

The IGP came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting policemen injured during the BNP-police clashes on October 28, at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

BSS
01 November, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 07:21 pm
File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun
File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun

Centring the attack on policemen and journalists on October 28, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today said that strict legal actions will be taken against all involved in the attack.  

"Strict legal actions will be taken against the perpetrators and those involved in the attack on the police and journalists during BNP's 28 October grand rally in the capital," he said.

The IGP said this in reply to a query of the journalists while visiting the policemen who were injured in the attack during the BNP's grand rally on 28 October at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Voicing warning towards the attackers and trouble-mongers, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun further said firm action will be taken if the movement of common people is obstructed in the name of blockade, rally or any other programme.

After the arrest of Joe Biden's self proclaimed adviser Bangladeshi US national Mian Zahidul Islam and former lieutenant general Chowdhury Hasan Suhrawardi before the election, he said, the detectives are working on the issue to find out who were involved with their fraudulence.

"We are analyzing the information that we are getting and taking actions accordingly. I am not disclosing all the information for the sake of investigation," he added.

Earlier, on October 28, vandalism and arson terrorism took place in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, centering the BNP's grand rally and subsequently, one policeman was killed while 41 persons and 17 media workers were injured.

Bangladesh / Top News

IGP / Bangladesh / Law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1h | Features
BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

3h | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

Now | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

3h | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

7h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

23h | TBS Economy