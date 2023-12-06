Amendment to labour bill in next parliament: Anisul

“A sentencing term was misplaced in a provision, which was a typing error,” the minister said

File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said necessary correction in the labour amendment bill will be made in the next parliament after general election.

"There was a typing error in the bill which could have undermined the rights of the workers. President Mohammed Shahabuddin has sent the bill back to the parliament. It is a reflection of the government's goodwill towards labouer rights," he said while talking to newsmen at his secretariat office.

"A sentencing term was misplaced in a provision, which was a typing error," the minister said.

"You know a number of bills were swiftly passed in the last parliament and that's why the error was identified a little bit later," the law minister said.

He added- "When the bill was taken to the President for his assent the error was found, and as the President was informed about it, he sent it back to the parliament for necessary correction," Anisul said.

The law minister further said the President took the right decision as per his legal prudence.

