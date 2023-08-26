Those continued claiming situation in Myanmar 'not conducive' for repatriation rarely visit Rakhine: Chinese Ambassador Yao

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said those who keep claiming situation in Myanmar "not conducive" for repatriation have seldom visited Myanmar's Rakhine State.

"It's quite strange. And they didn't answer the question whether the situation in Cox's Bazar is right for the displaced people to live a decent life. This is something they have to ask themselves," he on Thursday, highlighting the importance of joint global efforts to realise repatriation of the Rohingyas.

The current influx of Rohingyas took place on 25 August 2017, marking the 6th anniversary on Friday.

"The Rohingya issue has plagued Bangladesh and Myanmar for a long time. Over the years, Bangladesh has made great sacrifices by sheltering these displaced people. However, the security situation in the camps is deteriorating rapidly," said Ambassador Yao, noting that killings, gun fights, kidnapping, drug and human trafficking are rampant in the Cox's Bazar camps.

"External assistance is also heading down. The food ration for the displaced people has been reduced from $12 to $8 per person per month, which is far from enough for sustaining lives," he added.

Saying that all parties have increasingly realised repatriation is the only way out, the Chinese envoy stressed that Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has also repeatedly expressed her firm resolve and determination for repatriation.

"Though the Rohingya issue is by nature a bilateral one between Bangladesh and Myanmar, China, as a common neighbour of both countries and permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, supports the two sides to settle differences through friendly consultations, so as to maintain peace and stability in the region," said the ambassador.

In 2018, China put forward the three-step proposition on improvement of the situation in Rakhine State of Myanmar, namely to "stop violence, start repatriation and focus on development."

"Over the years, China has offered tremendous help within its capability," said the ambassador, "We have urged Myanmar to improve the security situation in Rakhine State, helped Bangladesh and Myanmar promote conditions of repatriation and resettlement facilities, provided good office for direct talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar, and called on the international community to encourage and support both sides," he elaborated.

According to him, China's mediating and facilitating role has won respect, recognition and trust from both Bangladesh and Myanmar, and helped the two countries enhance their trust on each other.

Something positive seems to be happening.

This year by far, Myanmar has shown stronger will and increasing flexibility to take back some of the displaced people, according to the Chinese envoy.

"We have witnessed several historic breakthroughs in the past few months. For example, upon invitation by the Myanmar side, representatives of displaced persons and officials of the Bangladeshi government conducted the first ever go & see visit to Rakhine State. Myanmar also sent a working group to Cox's Bazar to talk directly with the displaced persons and introduce to them the scenario after returning to Rakhine," he said.

Under the mediation of China, Bangladesh and Myanmar have kept in close contact and communication to nail down technical details concerning the first batch of repatriation, he added.

Talking about those who are obstructing repatriation, the ambassador said those actors neglect the joint efforts made by both Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"We call upon all the stakeholders to make concerted efforts to fulfil the objective of repatriation, since there is no other alternative," he said.

It is noteworthy that high-ranking diplomats of Bangladesh have also made intensive remarks recently, calling for understanding and support from the international community.

"Our priority is that they (Rohingyas) will return to their homeland. Myanmar is also willing to take them back," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen recently, noting that Myanmar needs to ensure safety and security of the Rohingyas after their return to their place of origin.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam earlier said no one should create a barrier to trial repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar, noting that such trial repatriation will help understand issues before a large-scale repatriation.

"This trial repatriation is to know the areas of problems before the large-scale repatriation. It will help examine the issues for better designing a regular repatriation initiative. No one should create a barrier," he told reporters.