173 Bangladeshis repatriated from Myanmar

288 BGP, army and others seeking shelter in Bangladesh to be repatriated on 25-26 April

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:48 pm
Screengrab from a video. Courtesy: UNB
Screengrab from a video. Courtesy: UNB

A total of 173 Bangladeshis who were imprisoned in Myanmar's Rakhine and whose citizenship were verified, returned to Bangladesh from Myanmar by sea today (24 April), under a special initiative by the Myanmar Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, the repatriation of 288 Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP), army members, immigration officials and others who have taken shelter in Bangladesh in the ongoing internal conflict in Myanmar will be completed on 25-26 April, reads a press release.

The repatriation process of the Myanmar nationals has been organised at BIWTA Ghat in Cox's Bazar.

Myanmar ship Chin Duin carrying the returning Bangladeshi citizens has arrived in Bangladesh and will leave Bangladesh carrying the Myanmar's BGP, military and others.

Out of the 173 people, 129 are from Cox's Bazar, 30 are from Bandarban, seven are from Rangamati, one each from Khagrachari, Noakhali, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Rajbari, Narshingdi and Nilphamari.

Bangladesh / Myanmar Conflict / Repatriation

