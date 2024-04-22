285 Myanmar personnel to be repatriated on 25 April: Foreign Minister

Bangladesh will repatriate 285 Border Guard Police (BGP) and army personnel to Myanmar on 25 April, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today.

"They were supposed to be sent back by sea from Bangladesh today, but that is not happening. On 24 April, Myanmar will send a ship with 154 stranded Bangladeshi citizens," he said during a conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

Hasan said the ship will return with the 285 Myanmar personnel currently in Bangladesh the next day.

Ship schedules for repatriating Myanmar personnel are dependent on the weather and the situation in Myanmar, Hasan noted in a previous press conference on 19 April.

Myanmar is currently embroiled in a conflict between the Arakan Army insurgents and junta forces, however as the conflict grows intense, more and more Myanmar nationals have been fleeing to Bangladesh.