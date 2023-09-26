Thief gets caught, calls 999 to save himself from mob beating

"Hello, is this police control?" a worried voice asked after calling 999 at 4:15am today (26 September).

"I entered a shop to steal, but people found me out. They are going to beat me to death," the voice said hastily, requesting the person on the other end of the phone call to arrest him as soon as possible.

The National Emergency Service 999 received the phone call from 25-year-old Hridoy. He made the call from a shop near the passport office on Khanka Road under the Kadamtoli police station of Dhaka.

999 call taker Constable Mithun Saren immediately reported the matter to the Kadamtali police station and asked for immediate action.

On receiving the information, a team from Kadamtali police station rushed to the spot.

By then, people already caught Hridoy and started beating him. Police arrested Hridoy, took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for first aid and brought him to the police station afterwards.

