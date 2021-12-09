Nokia partners with Teletalk to introduce 5G network

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 06:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nokia, the renowned Finnish telecommunications company, on Thursday partnered with the state-owned telecom service provider Teletalk to deploy 5G network in Bangladesh.

The deal supports the government's digital agenda to drive automation, digitalisation, and Industry 4.0 in Bangladesh underpinned by 5G, said a press release.

The new network will drive faster speeds, lower latency, and reliability and support the intelligent transformation of industries including education and healthcare.

According to the press release, in the initial phase of deployment, Nokia will provide equipment from its latest ReefShark System on Chip-powered AirScale equipment portfolio including its 5G AirScale Digital Baseband Unit with a plugin capability to add capacity where it is needed.

Nokia will also provide its high-performance 64TRX AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antennas to cover all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage.  

Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin hoped that the initiative supports to build a digital society underpinned by 5G networks.

"Our ongoing collaboration and partnership with Nokia are key to us delivering a state-of-the-art network and delivering superior communications services to our customers," added Md Shahab Uddin.

Mark Atkinson, senior vice president of Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia said, "We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Teletalk and take it into the 5G era."

"Teletalk and the Bangladeshi government have broad ambitions to drive societal change through a foundation of 5G networks. The network expansion and modernisation initiative will help Teletalk attract new subscribers in the rural region and reduce churn in the urban areas," added Mark Atkinson.

Teletalk is upgrading its network including support for rural areas and the introduction of 5G networks to the main city areas to coincide with Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence celebrations.

Nokia and Teletalk have been partners since 2004 with the joint deployment of 2G, 3G, and 4G networks.

Nokia also supplies transport and core solutions and signed a network expansion and modernisation deal.

Bangladesh

Nokia / Teletalk / 5G

