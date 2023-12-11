Huawei phone shows China is replacing US suppliers of 5G tech

Smartphones

Bloomberg
11 December, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 12:03 am

Related News

Huawei phone shows China is replacing US suppliers of 5G tech

The architecture “is tailored for the Chinese industry” and suggests there was design collaboration between Huawei and its suppliers, TechInsights said in a post on Monday.

Bloomberg
11 December, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 12:03 am
A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken 29 January 2020. Photo:REUTERS
A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken 29 January 2020. Photo:REUTERS

Huawei Technologies Co.'s Mate 60 Pro smartphone shows "significant progress" in China's domestic design and engineering of radio-frequency chips, according to the latest findings from research firm TechInsights.

The Shenzhen-based company's handsets include RF switches from Maxscend Microelectronics Co. and power-amplification modules from Beijing OnMicro Electronics Co., components most commonly provided by US suppliers Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Qorvo Inc., respectively. The architecture "is tailored for the Chinese industry" and suggests there was design collaboration between Huawei and its suppliers, TechInsights said in a post on Monday.

Importantly, the advances in chip design suggest Huawei's hardware is capable of competing with the world's best, even without access to US suppliers. Radio-frequency chips manage a smartphone's communication with base stations that link to the internet, a core function for any device.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Mate 60 caused a stir when it debuted in late August with its 7-nanometer applications processor, which showed China had the sort of advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities that US trade sanctions were trying to prevent. That meant Huawei could produce modern smartphones without Qualcomm Inc. chips, and further investigation now shows it's finding workarounds to more US industry linchpins like Skyworks and Qorvo.

The 7-nanometer processor was designed by Huawei and produced by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., a Shanghai-based company that is now under investigation by US regulators.

— With assistance from Vlad Savov and Yuan Gao

Tech / Top News

Huawei / 5G

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

10h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

11h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

10h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

5h | TBS SPORTS
How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

3h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

2h | TBS Economy
The President of Argentina in the White House

The President of Argentina in the White House

5h | TBS World