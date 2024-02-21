Teletalk launches eSIM; network sharing among operators soon

The eSIM service was launched in an event held at ICT Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday (21 February). Photo: Screengrab

The country's lone state-owned mobile network operator Teletalk launched its eSIM service on 21 February, coinciding with International Mother Language Day.

The latest generation of SIM cards, called embedded SIM, is embedded inside a mobile device and offers new opportunities to enhance digitisation and provide improved consumer services.

While inaugurating the eSIM service on Wednesday, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced that an active network sharing system among operators will soon be introduced for the first time in the country.

In an active network sharing system, if an operator lacks a tower, it can utilise the network of another operator for a charge to offer network services to its customers. The charge will be set by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

During the event held at ICT Bhaban in the capital, Palak said eSIM is environmentally friendly and is activated online by assigning a mobile number with the assistance of third-party software through an operator.

He said the primary advantage of eSIM is the absence of the need to physically insert it repeatedly, thus eliminating the risk of losing the SIM. Additionally, multiple numbers can be used simultaneously. Depending on the phone's model, up to five eSIMs can be used simultaneously on one phone.

The state minister said they have proposed for Banglalink to share the active network to enhance the service of Teletalk in areas across the country where its network is available. Technicians from Teletalk, Banglalink, and BTRC have conducted tests, and they have succeeded.

"We have launched eSIM. Additionally, we will soon be able to offer Teletalk users an active network sharing facility. In cases where Teletalk does not have its own network coverage, it will be able to provide service using the Banglalink network, if available. The charge for this service will be determined by BTRC," he asserted.

Earlier, on 1 November last year, its field trial was inaugurated by former posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar. The service is currently available in at least 22 countries, including India, Pakistan, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, three Bengali software programmes – Uchcharan (Bengali text to speech), Katha (Bengali speech to text), and Barna (Bangla OCR), along with Purna (a Bengali font) – were launched in memory of the language movement martyrs on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

Uchcharan software is designed to read text aloud from computers or websites. It is software for reading Bengali texts with the assistance of artificial intelligence. It can be accessed at the web address: www.voice.bangla.gov.bd.

Katha is software for converting spoken Bengali into text and providing recorded audio transcription. It is a powerful application for artificial intelligence voice typing and subtitle creation. Its web address is www.read.bangla.gov.bd.

Barna is image-to-text conversion software. It can be used and downloaded from the website, www.ocr.bangla.gov.bd.

Additionally, it was mentioned that Purna is a unique, common Bengali Unicode font developed to address font-related issues.

It includes all the typographical features required in Bengali publications while accurately expressing the characteristics of the Bengali language.

In addition to being suitable for institutional use, this font is suitable for both print and web applications. The font can be downloaded from the address bangla.gov.bd.

Palak said researchers and innovators in the country have developed these technical services. They have created 16 types of components and 40 types of software in their own designs.

Furthermore, on this day, the state minister announced the launch of two affordable internet packages, Sulabh and Bhasha, under the Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) prepaid service of the BTCL.