Nokia now with Salextra; manufacturing started

Nokia Phone manufacturing started again in Bangladesh. Now this globally popular brand is being reintroduced in Bangladesh by Salextra.

Salextra started its own mobile manufacturing unit at Tongi, Gazipur acquiring 53 thousand 715 square feet land recently. The production of the Nokia Phone has started in this factory.

The total employee of the factory is 400 of which 40% are women, reads a press release.

The manufacturing unit which started with the Nokia Phone also plans to manufacture and distribute various lifestyle gadgets like smartwatch, TWS, headphone, feature phone, smartphone and many more.

Alain Lejeune, global operations manager at HMD Global, said in his statement, "I am very much delighted to see the manufacturing unit of Salextra equipped with modern technology. At present seven models of Nokia phones have started production and distribution to market. In my recent experience, this is the best manufacturing unit. HMD will bring more new products and services with Salextra in the near future."

Ravi Kunwar, APAC head at HMD Global, said in his statement, "Salextra used State-of-the-art machines and technologies at their manufacturing unit in Bangladesh. The world-class Nokia Phone is being manufactured here and I would like to express with joy that, the world-class Nokia Phone will be produced in Bangladesh from now on."

In addition, the high officials of BTRC, NBR and UCB Bank have also visited the factory and everyone has praised it.

Chairman of the Board of Salextra Limited Ashraf Bin Taj said in his statement, "We are committed to assure the quality of each unit of Nokia Phone produced in our manufacturing unit. In this ever growing world mobile industry, we want to be an important part of this growth in Bangladesh. We feel honored to gain the trust of HMD on Salextra."

Co-founder & Managing Director of Salextra Shakib Arafat and co-founder & Vice Chairman Riajul Islam started this company in 2020. Within this time, they have successfully started their manufacturing unit and more than 500 employees are working in the company and growing everyday.