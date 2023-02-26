Teenager killed as truck crashes into restaurant in Cox's Bazar

A teenager was killed as a truck lost control and crashed into a restaurant in the Chakria area of Cox's Bazar this morning.

"The accident took place on Sunday (26 February) at 7:30am in Harbang area of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway. The deceased has been identified as Osman Gani, 15, an employee of New Highway Restaurant and Biryani House," Emon Kanti Chowdhury, in-charge of Chiringa Highway Police Station told The Business Standard.

The incident also left another employee of the restaurant, Ismail, 32 seriously injured. He was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital immediately for medical treatment.

The driver and helper of the truck ran away after the incident, police said. However, the truck has been impounded.

Police added that legal action in this regard is under process.