Ted Kennedy Jr, family members call on PM

Bangladesh

BSS
30 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 11:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Late US Senator Edward M Kennedy's son Ted Kennedy Jr and his three family members paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence on Sunday morning.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed her gratitude for the outstanding contribution of late US Senator Edward M Kennedy to supporting the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) during the Liberation War, although the then Nixon administration favoured Pakistan.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister recalled the visit of Kennedy Sr to Bangladesh in February, 1972, Karim said.

She also called Kennedy Sr "a true friend of Bangladesh".

During the meeting, Kennedy Jr was accompanied by Dr Katherine Kennedy (wife), Dr Kiley Kennedy (daughter) and Teddy Kennedy (son).

Ted Kennedy Jr, a former member of Connecticut State Senate, is now on seven-day visit to Bangladesh from 29 October - 5 November to join the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations.

The premier said Edward Moore Kennedy had also visited the refugee camps in India in 1971.

She also recalled the late US senator Edward Moore Kennedy's bold stance in senate on 11th December, 1971 against the genocide on Bangladeshi people by the Pakistan military during the Liberation War.

Sheikh Hasina said her ancestral home at Tungipara of Gopalganj was also set on fire during the genocide.

The prime minister went on saying that Senator M Kennedy raised his voice and drummed up public opinions in the USA in support to Bangladesh's Liberation War.

Sheikh Hasina also mentioned her government's welfare activities that included providing house to every homeless and landless people free of cost in line with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's initiative to bring every people under the housing schemes.

During the meeting, Ted Kennedy Junior said that Kennedy family is working to ensure justice and equality for the disabled people.

He said he will meet with the organisations in Dhaka, which are working for the welfare of the disabled people, adding that he would visit Rajshahi and Bogura as well.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas were present.

Bangladesh-US / Kennedy Family

