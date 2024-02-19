Tax automation crucial to E-commerce development: Entrepreneurs

E-commerce entrepreneurs in a meeting with the FBCCI standing committee on Global E-commerce on 19 February 2024. Photo: Courtesy

E-commerce entrepreneurs on Monday called for automation of the NBR, customs and the linked departments, and for improving the logistics sector for sustainable development of the online marketplace.

In a meeting with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry's standing committee on global e-commerce, they said online businesses have gained some ground in the country despite being a new sector, but now it needs to be sustained.

"We are stuck with some problems in online cross-border business. Although the problems have been identified, their full solution has not yet been possible," Shami Kaiser, vice-president of FBCCI and president of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, said.

"If there are proper policies, including automation of customs, NBR, VAT and tax systems, the sector will go a long way," said Mahbubul Alam, FBCCI president.

He further said the trade body is sincere about the development of e-commerce.

Amin Helali, senior vice president of FBCCI, assured the e-commerce association of all possible support but warned them not to misuse technology so that businesses do not get hurt.

Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, former president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (Basis), emphasised making digital or online payments easier to help the sector grow more.

He advised to discuss with the relevant stakeholders including logistics or courier service associations in formulating proper development guidelines.

BM Shoaib, director of FBCCI, urged E-commerce entrepreneurs to focus not only on foreign products but also the domestic products as well as their branding.

Participating in the open discussion, the speakers highlighted various proposals for the development of the business in Bangladesh, including market research, and preparation of international hubs for logistics facilities.

Muhammad Abdul Waheed, chairman of the FBCCI standing committee, presided over the meeting.